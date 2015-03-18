(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI, March 18 Saudi Arabia's stock market fell
in early trade on Wednesday as oil remained weak and property
developer Talaat Moustafa Group weighed on Egypt after being
told to pay more cash to the government.
Brent crude fell towards $53 a barrel as U.S. crude
inventories were forecast to have surged for the tenth straight
week to a new record high.
The main Saudi index was down 1.3 percent and
petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries, down 2.2
percent, was one of the main drags.
Ex-dividend stocks such as Advanced Petrochemicals Co
and Saudi Cement, which dropped 3.6 and 3.4
percent respectively, also dragged down the market.
However, Savola Group rose 0.6 percent after
announcing it has obtained all necessary approvals for the sale
of its packaging unit and its subsidiaries to Takween Advanced
Industries and would book the gain in the current
quarter.
Egypt's bourse edged down 0.4 percent, largely
because of major property developer Talaat Moustafa Group
(TMG) which fell 1.3 percent.
The Cairo government on Tuesday officially announced that it
had settled a dispute with the company over the land plot for
its Madinaty project, but the deal involves TMG paying extra
cash and giving the state a higher percentage of the completed
buildings.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)