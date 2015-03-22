(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI, March 22 Saudi Arabia's stock market edged up in early trade on Sunday after oil extended its rebound, while Egypt's bourse fell.

The main Saudi index added 0.2 percent as investors focused on property stocks. Mecca developer Jabal Omar , up 1.1 percent, was the main support and Emaar Economic City jumped 4.1 percent.

Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries edged up 0.2 percent after European and U.S. oil benchmarks posted weekly gains on Friday.

One major drag on the market was Savola Group, which halved its outlook for first-quarter profit before capital gains last week because of suffering retail sales and exports. Savola tumbled 5.4 percent on Sunday, after falling its daily 10 percent limit on Thursday.

Yanbu National Petrochemicals Co and Southern Province Cement dropped 2.9 and 2.7 percent respectively as they went ex-dividend.

Egypt pulled back broadly and edged down 0.7 percent. But Juhayna Food Industries bucked the trend and climbed 0.2 percent after it announced a 0.10 Egyptian pound dividend for 2014, having made no payouts for the previous year. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)