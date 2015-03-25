DUBAI, March 25 Stable oil prices and a lack of corporate news may leave most Gulf stock markets moving sideways on Wednesday, while in Saudi Arabia there may be more adjustments prompted by the government's plan to tax undeveloped urban land.

Brent crude is nearly flat in Asian trade on Wednesday morning, supported by strengthening European manufacturing data, while U.S. oil has edged down 0.2 percent on inventory build-up.

Oil's dip this month and subsequent recovery were tracked by most Gulf stock markets.

"The recovery is facing profit-taking from higher levels," NBAD Securities said in a note on Wednesday, referring to Dubai's bourse, which edged up 0.3 percent in the last session.

Qatar's market, however, may already be gearing up for first-quarter results. Top lender Qatar National Bank jumped 2.4 percent on Tuesday after announcing it would post earnings on April 8.

In Saudi Arabia, construction firms and cement makers may extend their rally on hopes that the planned tax on undeveloped urban land will boost residential development.

On global markets, Asian stocks stalled on Wednesday morning following declines on Wall Street. The strength of the dollar, which earlier in the month soared to multi-year highs against its peers, has become a concern due to its potential negative impact on U.S. corporate earnings. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)