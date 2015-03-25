(Updates with Saudi Arabia closed)
DUBAI, March 25 Saudi Arabia's stock market
tumbled in a broad sell-off on Wednesday as investors grew
concerned about upcoming first-quarter earnings announcements,
stretched valuations and the escalation of military conflict in
neighbouring Yemen.
The main Saudi index sank 5.0 percent, its biggest
daily drop in three months, with most stocks deeply in the red.
The benchmark had vastly outperformed other Gulf markets and
was up 12 percent year-to-date as of Tuesday's close. Most other
markets in the region are sitting on year-to-date losses.
"We have been talking about expensive valuations for the
last couple of weeks," said Abdullah Alawi, assistant general
manager and head of research at Aljazira Capital. "But the drop
was faster than expected."
Expectations for first-quarter earnings were another
negative factor for some stocks, although Alawi said they had
mostly been priced in already.
Broker and fund manager Osool and Bakheet Investment Co
(OBIC) has published its forecasts for a number of companies,
predicting sharp declines for the petrochemicals sector and
minor decreases for some banks.
Advanced Petrochemical Co, whose net profit OBIC
expects to plunge 87 percent, tumbled 7.8 percent on Wednesday.
National Commercial Bank, the kingdom's biggest
lender, fell 5.1 percent after OBIC forecast its quarterly
profit would slip 1.5 percent.
Instability in Yemen also hurt market sentiment. Saudi
Arabia is moving heavy military equipment including artillery to
areas near its border with Yemen, U.S. officials said on
Tuesday, indicating a risk that Riyadh might be drawn into the
conflict.
The Arab League's deputy secretary general said on Wednesday
that the regional body would discuss a proposal by Yemen's
foreign minister, who called on Arab states to intervene
militarily to halt the Houthi Shi'ite militia's advance.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)