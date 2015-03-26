DUBAI, March 26 Middle East stock markets,
especially Saudi Arabia, may remain volatile on Thursday after
the kingdom and its allies launched air strikes in Yemen,
escalating the military conflict there.
Warplanes attacked the Yemeni capital Sanaa's airport and
its al Dulaimi military airbase on Thursday after the Houthi
militia and its army allies advanced towards the city of Aden a
day earlier.
Yemen's slide toward civil war has made the country a
crucial front in mostly Sunni Saudi Arabia's rivalry with
Shi'ite Iran, which Riyadh accuses of stirring up sectarian
strife throughout the region and in Yemen with its support for
the Houthi militia.
The crisis now risks spiraling into a proxy war with Shi'ite
Iran backing the Houthis, and Saudi Arabia and the other
regional Sunni Muslim monarchies supporting Yemeni President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. Egypt is providing political and
military support for the Saudi-led operation.
Saudi Arabia's main index tumbled 5.0 percent on
Wednesday amid reports that the kingdom was amassing troops and
military equipment on its border with Yemen and other Gulf
markets also fell, indicating that investors were increasingly
concerned about the conflict's impact.
However, even major intervention in Yemen by Saudi Arabia
and its allies would probably not do major long-term damage to
economies and markets, given Yemen's remoteness, Gulf states'
lack of economic exposure to Yemen, and their firm control over
their domestic security.
Many analyts attributed Wednesday's slide of the Saudi
bourse more to profit-taking and concern about upcoming
first-quarter earnings than to the geopolitical situation.
"Petrochemical earnings could weigh into the start of Q2,
but recent events in Yemen are unlikely to impact the (Saudi)
market opening" to direct foreign investment later this year,
Emad Mostaque, strategist at Ecstrat, an emerging markets
consultancy, wrote in a note.
"In a similar vein there may be some jitters in Egypt, but
other Gulf markets are likely to remain solid, with potential
upside for Oman now that Sultan Qaboos (who did not send a
representative to talks on Yemen) has returned.
"It is difficult to see significant deterioration in any
regional company operating performance as a result of this, or
potential near-term blowback to foreign actors intervening in
Yemen."
Also, the news from Yemen has prompted oil prices to surge:
Brent is up 2.9 percent near $58 per barrel and U.S.
crude has shot up 3.7 percent to around $51 in Asian trade,
which is positive for the Gulf states' economies.
Saudi Arabian property developer Dar Al Arkan told
Reuters on Wednesday that a planned tax on undeveloped land was
unlikely to be applied to its huge land bank or push the
kingdom's land prices down sharply.
These comments may help the stock stabilise or rebound; Dar
Al Arkan has plunged 15.5 percent since the government announced
the tax plan this week, and other property stocks have also been
hit hard.
On global markets, Asian shares fell on Thursday morning as
risk appetite took a knock from the Yemen news.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)