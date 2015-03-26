China's Hisense Electric becomes FIFA sponsor
April 6 Consumer electronics maker Hisense Electric Co Ltd said it had become an official sponsor of FIFA, making it the latest Chinese company to partner with the global soccer governing body.
DUBAI, March 26 Saudi Arabia's stock market stabilised and turned positive late in the session on Thursday after a sell-off driven by the escalation of conflict in Yemen.
The benchmark edged up 0.2 percent, buoyed by blue chips such as food makers Savola Group and Almarai , up 2.2 and 2.3 percent respectively.
Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries climbed 0.8 percent after oil prices surged in response to air strikes carried out by Saudi Arabia and its allies against Yemen's Houthi militia.
The kingdom's market had tumbled 5.0 percent on Wednesday and more than 4.0 percent on Thursday morning in response to the Yemen crisis, but analysts say even a protracted conflict will have little fundamental impact on Gulf economies if it remains confined to Yemen's territory. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
April 5 White House economic adviser Gary Cohn said in a private meeting with lawmakers that he supports a policy that could revamp Wall Street's biggest firms by separating their consumer-lending businesses from their investment banks, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
SYDNEY, April 6 Stocks fell and bonds rose in Asia on Thursday, with risk appetite soured by signs the Federal Reserve might start paring its king-sized asset holdings later this year just as the chance of early U.S. fiscal stimulus faded further.