DUBAI, March 29 Middle East stock markets may follow Saudi Arabia's lead and stabilise on Sunday after brief sell-offs because escalating military conflict in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia's market, which often sets the direction for other Gulf bourses, edged up 0.4 percent on Thursday, indicating that war risks had been priced in. Bourses in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar also closed well above their intra-day lows after plunging at the market open.

Although the military operation by the Saudi-led coalition may become protracted and involve ground forces, analysts say the fighting will have little fundamental impact on Gulf economies, if it remains confined to Yemen's territory.

Oil prices tumbled on Friday as energy markets also stopped fretting about Yemen, yet still notched their second straight weekly gain, boosted by the U.S. dollar's weakness in recent sessions. U.S. crude had its biggest weekly gain in more than a month.

Stronger oil will have the most direct impact on Saudi Arabian petrochemicals by improving their margins, but Saudi International Petrochemical Co (Sipchem) may come under pressure on Sunday after the company said its affiliates would shut down two plants for maintenance.

Chemicals firm Saudi Arabia Fertilizers Co 2020.SE (SAFCO), a unit of Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), may also fall after announcing the start-up of its new urea plant would be delayed to mid-May this year.

Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co, on the other hand, may gain after it restarted its olefins plant in Jubail following an extended shutdown.

In Qatar, Ooredoo and Barwa Real Estate may attract dividend hunters ahead of registration deadline, while the National Bank of Oman may fall as it goes ex-dividend.

On global markets, Wall Street on Friday closed higher for the first time in a week, lifted by tech stocks. European markets also edged up. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)