BRIEF-Mugen Estate signs 3 bln yen worth commitment line contract
* Says it signed commitment line contract with timeout option, worth 3 billion yen, on March 30
DUBAI, March 29 Middle East stock markets may follow Saudi Arabia's lead and stabilise on Sunday after brief sell-offs because escalating military conflict in Yemen.
Saudi Arabia's market, which often sets the direction for other Gulf bourses, edged up 0.4 percent on Thursday, indicating that war risks had been priced in. Bourses in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar also closed well above their intra-day lows after plunging at the market open.
Although the military operation by the Saudi-led coalition may become protracted and involve ground forces, analysts say the fighting will have little fundamental impact on Gulf economies, if it remains confined to Yemen's territory.
Oil prices tumbled on Friday as energy markets also stopped fretting about Yemen, yet still notched their second straight weekly gain, boosted by the U.S. dollar's weakness in recent sessions. U.S. crude had its biggest weekly gain in more than a month.
Stronger oil will have the most direct impact on Saudi Arabian petrochemicals by improving their margins, but Saudi International Petrochemical Co (Sipchem) may come under pressure on Sunday after the company said its affiliates would shut down two plants for maintenance.
Chemicals firm Saudi Arabia Fertilizers Co 2020.SE (SAFCO), a unit of Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), may also fall after announcing the start-up of its new urea plant would be delayed to mid-May this year.
Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co, on the other hand, may gain after it restarted its olefins plant in Jubail following an extended shutdown.
In Qatar, Ooredoo and Barwa Real Estate may attract dividend hunters ahead of registration deadline, while the National Bank of Oman may fall as it goes ex-dividend.
On global markets, Wall Street on Friday closed higher for the first time in a week, lifted by tech stocks. European markets also edged up. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)
* Says it signed commitment line contract with timeout option, worth 3 billion yen, on March 30
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, March 30 (Fitch) 惠譽國際信用評等公司今日將大眾證券股份有限公司(大眾證)的國內長期評等‘BBB+(twn)’及國內短期評等‘F2(twn)’置入正向評等觀察名單。 此評等行動繼大眾證於2017年3月10日公告該公司將由台新證券股份有限公司(台新證，BBB/A+(twn)/展望穩定)全數收購，台新證將為合併後之存續公司。此購 併案仍待股東表決與主管機關核準通過。 評等理由 國內評等 惠譽將大眾證置入正向評等觀察名單，乃基於該公司將受惠於成為較為強健且多角化經營的台新證母公司台新金控 (台新金，BBB/A+(twn)/展望穩定)之集團成員。台新金除了由台新證提供證券承銷及經紀之服務，亦透過其最大子公司台新商業銀行(BBB+/AA-(twn)/ 展望穩定)提供企金及消金服務。若以擬制基礎計算，購併後台新證資產將佔台新金總資產1.3%。 有關此購併對台新金的相關影響，請於www.fitchratings.com參閱台新集團之最新非評等行動新聞