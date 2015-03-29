BRIEF-Mugen Estate signs 3 bln yen worth commitment line contract
* Says it signed commitment line contract with timeout option, worth 3 billion yen, on March 30
(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI, March 29 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and Egypt rose in early trade on Sunday as panic over the military conflict in Yemen, which prompted sell-offs last week, subsided.
The intervention in Yemen may be protracted; a Gulf diplomatic official told Reuters on Saturday that while the Arab alliance initially plans a month-long campaign, the operation could last five or six months.
But while the start of the operation triggered profit-taking by retail investors last week, many analysts think the Gulf states will be able to confine the conflict to Yemen's borders, as they have with past instability in that country. The operation may cost the Saudi government billions of dollars but with over $700 billion of net foreign assets, it can afford the cost.
The main Saudi index climbed 1.7 percent, largely because of property developer Jabal Omar, which surged 5.4 percent. The company said on Thursday it had sold residential units worth 70.1 million riyals ($18.7 million) and would use the proceeds to fund further construction.
Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co jumped 3.1 percent after it restarted its olefins plant in Jubail following an extended shutdown. Its parent company Saudi Basic Industries gained 1.0 percent.
Egypt's bourse climbed 1.0 percent in another broad rally. Real estate company Amer Group rose 1.0 percent after announcing it had begun construction of a 150 million dinar ($211 million) resort on Jordan's Dead Sea coast.
Electro Cables Egypt jumped 2.9 percent after posting a 466 percent increase in 2014 net profit. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, March 30 (Fitch) 惠譽國際信用評等公司今日將大眾證券股份有限公司(大眾證)的國內長期評等‘BBB+(twn)’及國內短期評等‘F2(twn)’置入正向評等觀察名單。 此評等行動繼大眾證於2017年3月10日公告該公司將由台新證券股份有限公司(台新證，BBB/A+(twn)/展望穩定)全數收購，台新證將為合併後之存續公司。此購 併案仍待股東表決與主管機關核準通過。 評等理由 國內評等 惠譽將大眾證置入正向評等觀察名單，乃基於該公司將受惠於成為較為強健且多角化經營的台新證母公司台新金控 (台新金，BBB/A+(twn)/展望穩定)之集團成員。台新金除了由台新證提供證券承銷及經紀之服務，亦透過其最大子公司台新商業銀行(BBB+/AA-(twn)/ 展望穩定)提供企金及消金服務。若以擬制基礎計算，購併後台新證資產將佔台新金總資產1.3%。 有關此購併對台新金的相關影響，請於www.fitchratings.com參閱台新集團之最新非評等行動新聞