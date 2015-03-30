DUBAI, March 30 Renewed weakness in oil prices
ahead of a deadline on Iran nuclear talks may dampen Gulf
investor sentiment on Monday, although Credit Suisse's upgrade
of markets in the United Arab Emirates could boost the mood in
Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Oil prices fell on Monday, extending steep losses from the
previous session, as Iran and six world powers tried to reach a
deal that could add oil to the market if sanctions against
Tehran are lifted.
The two sides aim to reach a preliminary agreement by
Tuesday.
Brent crude has dropped 0.7 percent and U.S. oil
fell 1.4 percent.
A deal with Iran would also be a political blow to Saudi
Arabia which sees it as a main rival in the region and a
supporter of the Houthi militia in Yemen who have become a
target of a military campaign led by Riyadh.
Sentiment might be better in the UAE after Credit Suisse on
Sunday upgraded the country's equity markets to overweight from
neutral, arguing that worries over the impact of lower oil
prices on economic growth was excessive.
Also, Kuwait's National Industries Group
which is cross-listed in Dubai may rise on Monday after nearly
tripling its 2014 profit and proposing a cash dividend of 0.012
dinar per share, its first payout since 2008.
However, another Kuwaiti company listed in Dubai, logistics
firm Agility , may come under pressure after
it trimmed its proposed cash dividend for 2014 to 0.035 dinar
from 0.04 dinar a year earlier.
Saudi Arabia's Savola Group may weigh on the
market as it goes ex-dividend.
On global markets, Asian stocks edged up but
commodity-driven Australia fell as investors prepared for a
short Easter week and a U.S. jobs report that could affect the
timing of the first hike in interest rates there.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)