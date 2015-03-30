(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI, March 30 Middle East stock markets were
mixed by midday on Monday, driven by weaker oil and
company-specific news as well as stocks going ex-dividend.
Oil prices extended losses from the previous session as Iran
and six world powers tried to reach a deal that could add oil to
the market if sanctions against Tehran are lifted. The two sides
aim to reach a preliminary agreement by Tuesday.
The main Saudi index slipped 0.2 percent as
petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries Co edged
down 0.4 percent. Another major drag was ex-dividend Savola
Group, which dropped 2.0 percent.
Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Co surged 7.1
percent after its board proposed a bonus share issue.
Elsewhere in the region, Dubai's index slipped 0.1
percent as heavyweight Emaar Properties edged down 0.2
percent. Abu Dhabi climbed 0.7 percent on the back of
First Gulf Bank, which rose 1.8 percent.
Qatar's benchmark rose 0.8 percent despite
ex-dividend Barwa Real Estate and Ooredoo
dropping 2.9 percent each. Qatar National Bank was the
main support, gaining 2.7 percent.
Kuwait's market fell 1.0 percent as logistics firm
Agility fell 1.3 percent after it trimmed
its proposed cash dividend for 2014 to 0.035 dinar from 0.04
dinar a year earlier.
But National Industries Group surged 4.4 percent
after nearly tripling its 2014 profit and proposing a cash
dividend of 0.012 dinar per share, its first payout since 2008.
Egypt's index was nearly flat as heavyweight
Commercial International Bank slipped 0.4 percent,
offsetting gains made by other stocks.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David French)