DUBAI, April 1 Oil's weakness following the
extension of nuclear talks with Iran may put more pressure on
some Gulf stocks such as Saudi Arabian petrochemicals on
Wednesday, while Abu Dhabi's TAQA may fall after
reporting a big fourth-quarter loss.
Oil futures have edged lower in Asian trade amid speculation
that a last-minute deal over Iran's nuclear programme would be
reached that could allow more Iranian crude onto world markets.
Brent is down 0.2 percent and U.S. oil has fallen
0.4 percent.
Saudi Basic Industries, the Gulf's biggest
petrochemicals firm, dropped 3.2 percent on Tuesday, tracking
oil, and closed at 79.95 riyals, just above its March low of
79.25 riyals.
The Saudi market in general has been weak since a Riyadh-led
coalition launched a military operation against Yemen's Houthi
militia last week. The conflict has prompted many investors to
book profits.
But the conflict appears to be affecting sentinement rather
than economic fundamentals. Despite a record budget deficit
caused by low oil prices, Saudi Arabia can easily afford its
military intervention in Yemen and cost is unlikely to limit the
duration or scale of its operations, military analysts believe.
Also, the kingdom's stock market appears to be on track to
start gradually opening up to direct foreign investment in the
next few months. A senior Saudi banker told Reuters that final
rules would be published by the end of April.
Bourse data indicates that foreign investors have become net
buyers in markets such as the United Arab Emirates and Qatar in
recent days, and some of that money may be coming from sales of
Saudi Arabian equities.
However, some UAE stocks are also vulnerable to oil price
moves and shares in Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA)
, the state-owned oil explorer and power supplier, may
slide further on Wednesday after it posted big losses for the
fourth quarter and full-year 2014.
TAQA also said it would not pay dividends for 2014 and would
cut its capital expenditures this year.
On global markets, Asian shares are mostly down, tracking
Wall Street.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)