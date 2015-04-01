(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI, April 1 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and
Egypt moved very little in early trade on Wednesday as talks on
Iran's nuclear programme continued past the Tuesday deadline.
Oil prices edged lower amid speculation that a last-minute
deal over Iran's nuclear programme would be reached that could
allow more Iranian crude onto world markets. Brent was
down 0.2 percent and U.S. oil fell 0.8 percent.
The main Saudi index inched down 0.1 percent as
heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries slipped 0.3
percent.
Ex-dividend stocks such as Eastern Province Cement
, down 5.2 percent, and Saudi International
Petrochemical Co (Sipchem), which dropped 2.5 percent,
also weighed on the benchmark and the overall split between
gainers and losers was roughly equal.
Arabian Cement climbed 0.9 percent after
announcing it had signed a deal for the construction of a new
line at its plant in Rabigh.
Egypt's index climbed 0.1 percent, partly because
of property developers Palm Hills and Madinet Nasr
Housing, which rose 0.8 and 0.9 percent respectively.
The two firms said on Wednesday they had signed a
preliminary agreement for a joint project expected to generate
between 4.5 billion and 5.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($590-720
million) in revenues over the next 10 years.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)