DUBAI, April 2 Saudi Arabia's stock index gave
up early gains and fell on Thursday after the state-run Saudi
Press Agency said one border guard had been killed and ten
injured in an attack from Yemen.
The incident, in which border guards came under fire from a
mountainous area in Yemen, was the first of its kind on Saudi
Arabia's soil since the kingdom assembled a military coalition
last month to fight Yemen's Houthi rebels.
The main Saudi index, which had risen as much as 0.7
percent early on Thursday, was down 1.2 percent after the
report.
Analysts have said any major spillover of military conflict
beyond Yemen's border and into the oil-rich Gulf states, though
unlikely, could trigger a fresh round of selling in local stock
markets.
Another factor depressing Saudi stocks may have been oil
prices, which fell on Thursday afternoon with Brent crude
declining 3 percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)