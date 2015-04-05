(Updates with Saudi, Egyptian markets opening)
DUBAI, April 5 Saudi Arabia's stock market fell
in early trade on Sunday after Iran's nuclear deal with world
powers fuelled concern about a further decline in oil prices,
which would hurt margins at Saudi petrochemical firms.
If confirmed in a final agreement by a June 30 deadline, the
nuclear deal would ease sanctions and allow more Iranian oil
onto the market, potentially pushing down crude prices. Brent
oil plunged nearly 4.0 percent on Thursday in an initial
reaction to the deal.
The main Saudi stock index fell 0.9 percent in the
opening minutes with Saudi Basic Industries Corp, the
biggest petrochemical producer, losing 1.5 percent and testing
minor technical support on its March low of 79.25 riyals.
Among outperforming stocks were Saudi Public Transport Co
, which was flat at 28.02 riyals in active trade after
calling an annual general meeting for Monday to approve, among
other things, a 7.5 percent dividend payment.
Egypt's market dropped 1.4 percent as a three-week
spate of heavy profit-taking continued. The non-oil private
sector of the economy shrank in March for the third month in a
row, though at a slower pace than last month's contraction, a
purchasing managers' survey showed on Sunday.
Commercial International Bank sank 2.9 percent
despite saying its board had asked management to decide whether
to submit a binding offer for Citigroup's retail portfolio
in Egypt after a due diligence process. News in mid-March that
CIB was interested in the assets was initially welcomed by
investors.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)