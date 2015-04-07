UPDATE 1-McDonald's Canada says 95,000 affected in careers website hack
March 31 McDonald's Corp's Canadian unit said on Friday personal information of about 95,000 restaurant job applicants was compromised in a cyber attack on its careers website.
(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI, April 7 Gulf stock markets rose modestly in early trade on Tuesday after a strong rebound by oil prices overnight. Moderate trading volumes suggested little energy behind the gains.
Bent crude jumped nearly 6 percent on Monday to $58.24 a barrel, its highest since March 27, although it had partially dropped back to $57.22 on Tuesday morning.
Dubai's stock index edged up 0.4 percent, mostly on the back of speculative small-cap shares. Gulf Finance House jumped 6.0 percent in very heavy trade after a 15 percent leap on Monday.
The Qatari index climbed 0.5 percent as petrochemical producer Industries Qatar, sensitive to oil prices, gained 0.9 percent and Barwa Real Estate rose 1.0 percent.
Kuwait's market was little changed except for Gulf Finance House, which followed its Dubai-listed shares, and Ithmaar Bank, a Bahrain-based Islamic retail bank, which rose 2.3 percent. The stock has been strong since April 1 when the Gulf Daily news quoted chief executive Ahmed Abdul Rahim as saying it expected to return to profitability this year. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)
March 31 McDonald's Corp's Canadian unit said on Friday personal information of about 95,000 restaurant job applicants was compromised in a cyber attack on its careers website.
LONDON, March 31 Emerging markets have had a stellar start to the year, with equities delivering world-beating returns in the first 2017 quarter and the Mexican peso topping currency gains with a 10 percent bounce against the dollar.