DUBAI, April 28 Gulf equity markets may stall or
pull back slightly on Tuesday after several poor earnings
reports and ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, as well as
U.S. oil inventory data that is expected to hit another high.
Brent crude is trading near $64 per barrel in Asia,
down more than 1 percent, as U.S. commercial crude stockpiles
are anticipated to rise for a 16th straight week.
Meanwhile, Asian equities have slipped, tracking Wall
Street, which edged off its highs overnight on caution before
the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting starting later
on Tuesday.
Market expectations for a U.S. interest rate increase have
been pushed further down the road, with few investors now
expecting a rate hike in June and most predicting a move later
this year.
However, there is risk associated with this week's Fed
meeting because the U.S. dollar's strength has hurt Gulf-based
exporters such as Savola Group, Saudi Arabia's top
food maker. Also, Dubai property stocks have shown themselves
sensitive to the U.S. rate outlook.
Meanwhile, two Gulf telecommunications operators have
reported poor first-quarter earnings. Dubai-listed du
reported a 0.6 percent fall in first-quarter profit, missing
analysts' estimates. The firm made 487.1 million dirhams ($132.6
million); analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast
564.7 million dirhams.
Ooredoo Kuwait posted an 89 percent fall in
first-quarter profit which it blamed on foreign-exchange losses
from its Tunisia and Algeria operations. The company earned 2.2
million dinars ($7.3 million), while EFG Hermes had forecast
13.3 million dinars.
In other sectors, Qatar Navigation (Milaha) warned
of a challenging 2015 on Monday as conditions in its offshore
business remain weak and its investment business is exposed to
instability in local equity markets.
The shipping firm made the forecast as it reported a 4
percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 365 million riyals
($100.3 million). That was in line with the forecast from QNB
Financial Services, which had expected 370.3 million riyals.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)