DUBAI, April 28 Gulf stock markets were mixed in
early trade on Tuesday as investors appeared to be focusing on
laggard Qatar while bourses in the United Arab Emirates fell.
Qatar's bourse, which unlike markets in the United Arab
Emirates and Saudi Arabia is still slightly down year-to-date,
saw a sharp increase in trading volume in the previous session.
The Doha index edged up 0.3 percent early on Tuesday
as most stocks rose. Qatar Navigation (Milaha) climbed
0.4 percent, even though the company warned investors of a
challenging 2015 on Monday as conditions in its offshore
business remain weak and its investment business is exposed to
instability in local equity markets.
The shipping firm reported a 4 percent rise in first-quarter
net profit to 365 million riyals ($100.3 million). That was in
line with the forecast from QNB Financial Services, which had
expected 370.3 million riyals.
Dubai's index fell 0.7 percent and
telecommunications operator du lost 1.6 percent after
reporting a 0.6 percent fall in first-quarter profit. The firm
made 487.1 million dirhams ($132.6 million); analysts polled by
Reuters had on average forecast 564.7 million dirhams.
It was the second earnings disappointment by a major firm in
Dubai this week, after bourse operator Dubai Financial Market
said its quarterly profit tumbled 69 percent.
Abu Dhabi's index fell 0.6 percent with most stocks
in the red. First Gulf Bank lost 1.0 percent and was
the main drag.
Kuwait slipped 0.1 percent and Ooredoo Kuwait
was down 1.4 percent. The mobile phone operator posted
an 89 percent fall in first-quarter profit which it blamed on
foreign-exchange losses from its Tunisia and Algeria operations.
The company earned 2.2 million dinars ($7.3 million), while EFG
Hermes had forecast 13.3 million dinars.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)