(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI, April 28 Gulf stock markets were mixed in early trade on Tuesday as investors appeared to be focusing on laggard Qatar while bourses in the United Arab Emirates fell.

Qatar's bourse, which unlike markets in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia is still slightly down year-to-date, saw a sharp increase in trading volume in the previous session.

The Doha index edged up 0.3 percent early on Tuesday as most stocks rose. Qatar Navigation (Milaha) climbed 0.4 percent, even though the company warned investors of a challenging 2015 on Monday as conditions in its offshore business remain weak and its investment business is exposed to instability in local equity markets.

The shipping firm reported a 4 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 365 million riyals ($100.3 million). That was in line with the forecast from QNB Financial Services, which had expected 370.3 million riyals.

Dubai's index fell 0.7 percent and telecommunications operator du lost 1.6 percent after reporting a 0.6 percent fall in first-quarter profit. The firm made 487.1 million dirhams ($132.6 million); analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast 564.7 million dirhams.

It was the second earnings disappointment by a major firm in Dubai this week, after bourse operator Dubai Financial Market said its quarterly profit tumbled 69 percent.

Abu Dhabi's index fell 0.6 percent with most stocks in the red. First Gulf Bank lost 1.0 percent and was the main drag.

Kuwait slipped 0.1 percent and Ooredoo Kuwait was down 1.4 percent. The mobile phone operator posted an 89 percent fall in first-quarter profit which it blamed on foreign-exchange losses from its Tunisia and Algeria operations. The company earned 2.2 million dinars ($7.3 million), while EFG Hermes had forecast 13.3 million dinars. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)