DUBAI Oct 8 Investors may continue buying Gulf stocks selectively on Thursday, especially in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, after rising trading volumes on Wednesday showed interest in the markets was reviving.

Brent oil has dropped back to around $51.40 a barrel from $52.90 during the Gulf afternoon on Wednesday, while Asian stocks are slightly lower.

However, cautious hopes that oil is establishing a floor, and the approach of third-quarter earnings reporting seasons in the Gulf, may prevent a broad sell-off of stocks in the region resuming.

Dubai's stock index rose 1.4 percent to 3,712 points on Wednesday as trading volume nearly doubled. It climbed above technical resistance around 3,700 points, which capped it repeatedly in September; a second straight close above 3,700 would confirm a break and point the index up to around 3,900 points, the size of its recent range suggests.

Qatar National Bank, the largest lender in the Gulf Arab region, achieved a 6.1 percent increase in third-quarter net profit to 3.11 billion riyals ($854 million). Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast QNB would make 2.94 billion riyals.

Jarir Marketing, Saudi Arabia's largest retailer by market value, posted a 7.6 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, in line with analysts' forecasts, while sales expanded by a similar amount.

Egypt's market may perform less well on Thursday as it remains weighed down by concern about sluggish economic growth and foreign exchange shortages, which are keeping the threat of currency depreciation overhanging the market.

The country's foreign currency reserves fell to $16.335 billion at the end of September from $18.096 billion in the previous month, the central bank said late on Wednesday - a disappointing level given Gulf states' balance of payments support to Egypt. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Matt Smith)