DUBAI Oct 8 Qatar National Bank
supported Qatar's stock market in early trade on Thursday after
the bank reported higher-than-expected third-quarter earnings,
while other Gulf bourses were soft after oil and Asian equity
prices pulled back slightly.
The Qatar index was flat in the opening minutes as
QNB, the largest lender in the Gulf Arab region, added 0.3
percent. It posted a 6.1 percent increase in third-quarter net
profit to 3.11 billion riyals ($854 million); analysts polled by
Reuters had on average forecast 2.94 billion
riyals.
Mesaieed Petrochemical, which had jumped 3.3
percent on Wednesday in response to a surge of global oil
prices, pulled back 0.7 percent.
Dubai's index edged down 0.6 percent in broad-based
profit-taking from Wednesday's gains. GFH Financial,
the most heavily traded stock, lost 0.6 percent.
Abu Dhabi pulled back 0.7 percent as Aldar Properties
slipped 1.2 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)