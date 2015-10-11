DUBAI Oct 11 Firm oil prices and global
equities prices look set to support stock markets in the Gulf on
Sunday, especially in Saudi Arabia, where investors bought back
petrochemical shares late last week as they bet that oil may
finally have bottomed.
Brent oil closed at $52.65 on Friday, slighlty above
its level when Gulf markets last traded on Thursday, while the
MSCI all-country world equity index climbed 0.7
percent for its eighth daily gain. It was up 4.4 percent for the
week, its biggest weekly advance since December.
In Saudi Arabia the stock index, which last closed
at 7,685 points, may soon test technical resistance at
7,812-7,953 points, its highs in September and at the end of
August.
Samba Financial Group, Saudi Arabia's
third-largest bank by assets, may attract interest after
reporting a 7 percent rise in third-quarter net profit to 1.37
billion riyals ($365.38 million); analysts polled by Reuters had
on average forecast 1.25 billion riyals.
Oil shipper Bahri also beat estimates; its net
profit for the three months to Sept. 30 was 510.3 million
riyals, up from 84.85 million riyals in the same period a year
earlier. Albilad Capital had forecast 300 million riyals.
Overall, the initial days of the Saudi third-quarter
earnings period have been mixed, however. Saudi British Bank
reported a profit that was roughly in line with
forecasts while Saudi Hollandi Bank narrowly missed
forecasts.
Almarai, the Gulf's largest dairy company,
reported a 10.3 percent rise in third-quarter net profit to
595.1 million riyals; analysts had forecast 602.9 million
riyals.
Egypt's market may stay firm after trading volume surged to
its highest level this year on Thursday in response to news that
Orascom Telecom and Act Financial aimed to buy Beltone
for 650 million Egyptian pounds ($83 million).
However, the threat of currency depreciation looks likely to
continue overhanging the market; the pound fell relatively
sharply against the dollar in the parallel market on Thursday
after official data showed foreign reserves fell back sharply in
September.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)