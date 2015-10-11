DUBAI Oct 11 Gulf stock markets edged higher on Sunday in response to firm oil prices and global equities although trading volumes remained moderate.

Brent oil closed at $52.65 on Friday, slightly above its level when Gulf markets last traded on Thursday. The MSCI all-country world equity index climbed 0.7 percent for its eighth daily gain. It was up 4.4 percent for the week, its biggest weekly advance since December.

This was enough to prompt broad-based buying in Dubai, where the most heavily traded stock, GFH Financial, added 3.0 percent. At the end of last week Fitch Ratings affirmed the company's long-term rating at B-minus with a stable outlook.

In a statement to the bourse on Sunday, GFH said this was an endorsement of the company's strategy in handling its debt and that higher ratings were expected in future.

Abu Dhabi's index added 0.4 percent on buying of blue chips such as Aldar Properties, up 0.8 percent, and First Gulf Bank, up 0.7 percent.

Qatar edged up 0.2 percent as Vodafone Qatar , the most heavily traded stock, surged 6.9 percent in its heaviest trade since at least mid-May. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by David Clarke)