DUBAI Oct 11 Gulf stock markets edged higher on
Sunday in response to firm oil prices and global equities
although trading volumes remained moderate.
Brent oil closed at $52.65 on Friday, slightly above
its level when Gulf markets last traded on Thursday. The MSCI
all-country world equity index climbed 0.7
percent for its eighth daily gain. It was up 4.4 percent for the
week, its biggest weekly advance since December.
This was enough to prompt broad-based buying in Dubai, where
the most heavily traded stock, GFH Financial, added 3.0
percent. At the end of last week Fitch Ratings affirmed the
company's long-term rating at B-minus with a stable outlook.
In a statement to the bourse on Sunday, GFH said this was an
endorsement of the company's strategy in handling its debt and
that higher ratings were expected in future.
Abu Dhabi's index added 0.4 percent on buying of blue
chips such as Aldar Properties, up 0.8 percent, and
First Gulf Bank, up 0.7 percent.
Qatar edged up 0.2 percent as Vodafone Qatar
, the most heavily traded stock, surged 6.9 percent in
its heaviest trade since at least mid-May.
