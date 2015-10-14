Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
DUBAI Oct 14 Middle East stock markets may be soft on Wednesday in line with the trend for global equities and as investors become more cautious ahead of a holiday in many countries on Thursday to mark the Islamic New Year.
With Brent oil still below $50 a barrel and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.6 percent, there are few reasons to push Middle East markets up.
However, the fact that they fell only slightly on Tuesday in response to a plunge of oil prices suggests there is little downside for now.
Among individual stocks, Qatar Islamic Bank may attract interest after it reported a 27 percent jump in third-quarter net profit to 514.9 million riyals ($141.4 million), above analysts' average forecast of 479.4 million riyals.
However, Abu Dhabi's United Arab Bank reported a net profit of 72 million dirhams ($19.6 million) for the first nine months of 2015, sharply down from 498 million dirhams for the same period of 2014. It said profit was hit by third-quarter loan provisions of 466 million dirhams "following a significant increase in loan defaults in UAB's higher risk commercial loan portfolio".
The provisions may be a signal that smaller United Arab Emirates banks are starting to feel the pain of tighter liquidity and deteriorating asset quality due to low oil prices - and could therefore be a negative omen for the banking sector as a whole. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)
