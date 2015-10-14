DUBAI Oct 14 Middle East stock markets may be soft on Wednesday in line with the trend for global equities and as investors become more cautious ahead of a holiday in many countries on Thursday to mark the Islamic New Year.

With Brent oil still below $50 a barrel and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.6 percent, there are few reasons to push Middle East markets up.

However, the fact that they fell only slightly on Tuesday in response to a plunge of oil prices suggests there is little downside for now.

Among individual stocks, Qatar Islamic Bank may attract interest after it reported a 27 percent jump in third-quarter net profit to 514.9 million riyals ($141.4 million), above analysts' average forecast of 479.4 million riyals.

However, Abu Dhabi's United Arab Bank reported a net profit of 72 million dirhams ($19.6 million) for the first nine months of 2015, sharply down from 498 million dirhams for the same period of 2014. It said profit was hit by third-quarter loan provisions of 466 million dirhams "following a significant increase in loan defaults in UAB's higher risk commercial loan portfolio".

The provisions may be a signal that smaller United Arab Emirates banks are starting to feel the pain of tighter liquidity and deteriorating asset quality due to low oil prices - and could therefore be a negative omen for the banking sector as a whole. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)