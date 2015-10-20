DUBAI Oct 20 Middle East stock markets may be
soft on Tuesday because of weak oil prices and global equity
markets, while progress towards imposing a land tax in Saudi
Arabia may hit real estate stocks there.
Brent crude sank nearly 4 percent overnight before
rebounding marginally in Asian trade on Tuesday morning, while
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
is down 0.5 percent.
Saudi Arabia's housing minister said late on Monday that the
cabinet had submitted a proposal to the advisory Shura Council
to impose a fee of up to 100 riyals ($26.67) per square metre on
undeveloped land. The council is expected to complete its study
of the proposal within 30 days, though it is not clear when the
tax would actually be imposed.
The stock market's property sector index dropped
about 10 percent in late March after the cabinet decided in
principle to impose such a tax, because of a belief that the
value of real estate developers' land banks would shrink.
The impact may be less this time because the tax is
expected, but investors may still react.
Among individual stocks, Savola Group, Saudi
Arabia's largest food products company, may see selling after it
reported a 47 percent fall in third-quarter net profit to 371.6
million riyals; analysts had forecast on average 411 million
riyals. The company also cut its third-quarter dividend.
Meanwhile Mouwasat Medical Services, one of Saudi
Arabia's largest listed healthcare providers, reported a 40.3
percent drop in third-quarter net profit to 43 million riyals;
analysts had forecast 64 million riyals.
And Saudi International Petrochemical Co (Sipchem)
reported a 55.4 percent slump in third-quarter net profit to
71.6 million riyals. Analysts had forecast 122.9 million riyals.
In Bahrain, mobile telecommunications operator Zain Bahrain
may attract interest after it reported a 91 percent
jump in third-quarter net profit, citing "exponential growth in
mobile data subscribers" plus greater operational efficiencies.
