1522GMT 12Sept11 - Nigeria's bourse down to 2005 levels

Nigeria's all-shares index on Monday tumbled to its lowest since late-2009 and back to levels seen in March 2005 as investors' jitters weighed on the market.

The index fell 0.32 percent to 21,032.53 points, dragged down shares in top equities include banking and foods stocks.

Shares of Dangote Flour and First City Monument Bank fall by almost five percent, while GTBank falls 4.37 percent and Wema Bank was down 4.23 percent.

Other decliners include Dangote Sugar 3.68 percent, United Bank for Africa 3.0 percent, Stanbic IBTC 2.63 percent and Access Bank 2.04 percent.

"This is the season most investors offload their holdings to obtain funds for their wards school fee, but there is a general apathy in the market by investors leading to massive dumping of stocks," one equity dealer said.

1030GMT 12Sept11 - Basil Read up, preferred bidder for road project

Shares in Basil Read surge more than 9 percent, as the South African construction firm says its consortium is a preferred bidder for a 10 billion rand ($1.4 billion) domestic road project.

Basil Read, whose partners in the consortium are Group Five and France's Bouygues Travaux Publics, is up 9.24 percent at 13 rand. Group Five is up 3.65 percent at 26.43 rand.



0804GMT 12Sept11 - S.African stocks fall, MTN off nearly 5 pct

South African benchmark stocks fall nearly 3 percent in early trade, with telecoms group MTN topping the decliners as investors worldwide dump risky assets on heightened worries about Europe's debt problems.

The benchmark JSE Top-40 blue-chip index is down 2.7 percent at 26,377.04 and the broader All-share index is off 2.3 percent at 29,715.26.

MTN Group , which trades without the rights to its next dividend payout, is the biggest percentage loser on the blue-chip index, dropping 4.57 percent to 137.35 rand.

($1 = 7.285 South African Rand)