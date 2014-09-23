* Stocks down almost 1 pct so far this year
* Investors jittery over falling oil prices
(Adds bond yields, quote, naira value)
LAGOS, Sept 23 Nigerian stocks fell
to a four-month closing low of 40,537 points on Tuesday, as a
weaker naira hurt by falling global oil prices
dampened appetite for equities, dealers said.
The index shed 1.1 percent on the day to its lowest closing
level since May 28, dragged down by heavyweight banking and
cement stocks.
Shares in Dangote Cement, Nigeria's most
capitalised stock, shed 1.73 percent to 221 naira, while Zenith
Bank fell 3.64 percent to 23.80 naira.
Bond yields also rose as offshore funds sold naira assets,
dealers said.
"It was a red day for the Nigerian bourse. We think the
current negative market sentiment will persist into tomorrow's
session," Vetiva Capital wrote in a note.
Yields on Nigeria's 2024 bond, latest addition
to a JP Morgan emerging market government bond index (GBI-EM),
rose two basis points in the course of two days to 12.34
percent, after rising 37 basis points over the past month.
The naira closed at 163.80 against the greenback, below the
three-month low of 163.45 naira it touched a week ago, over
doubts on central bank's ability to support the currency against
a backdrop of declining global oil prices and higher demand for
dollars.
Brent crude fell below $98 a barrel on Monday, dropping for
the third session in four, as sluggish demand and ample supplies
outweighed expectations of a cut in oil output from the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
Other top decliners include the local unit of British drug
maker GSK, down 7.69 percent, while Guaranty Trust
Bank and FBN Holdings both lost more than
1.6 percent.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa and Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by
