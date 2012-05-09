* CBOE equity put/call ratio highest since last Aug-analyst
* Put activity in various ETFs is heavy this week
* Investors focus on fate of Greece-analysts
By Angela Moon and Doris Frankel
May 9 The resurgence of the euro zone's debt
woes as a dominant force in the U.S. equity market has sparked a
flurry of cautious bets in the options market as investors brace
for more uncertainty.
The S&P 500 may have lost only a little over 1 percent for
the week, but markets have become noticeably more volatile
following elections in Greece and France that changed
expectations for how the euro zone will deal with long-standing
debt problems.
"People are scrambling for portfolio insurance and are
picking up puts and selling stock as they prepare for a further
breakdown in the U.S. stock market. At this point, investors are
indifferent about the health of the U.S. economy with a clear
focus on the fate of Greece," said Andrew Wilkinson, chief
economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co Inc in New York.
The CBOE Volatility index, Wall Street's so-called
fear gauge, rose to its highest in over two months at 21.59
earlier on Wednesday. The VIX, a 30-day risk forecast of stock
market volatility conveyed by S&P 500 options, has come off its
highs to 20.25, up 6.3 percent on Wednesday afternoon.
Bearish sentiment this week can be seen in the CBOE equity
put-to-call ratio, which hit its most extreme level since August
2011, said Jason Goepfert, president of SentimenTrader.com in a
report.
The ratio stood at 0.98 as of Tuesday's close, according to
CBOE's website, the latest data available.
Notably, Goepfert said this was not due to one or two stocks
- the trading activity was evenly spread out across a broad
array of securities and exchanges, increasing the confidence in
this as a measure of pessimistic sentiment.
He also added that the surge in the put-to-call ratio to
more than 50 percent beyond its six-month average is rare during
a bull market, having occurred 31 times in the past 15 years. It
resulted in a rebound over the next two days 74 percent of the
time, averaging a gain of 1.2 percent.
"Given that and the S&P's ability to rebound off of that
1350 support area, long-side risk looks relatively low for the
coming days," Goepfert said.
Other analysts support the idea that the equity market could
rebound in short order. For the past couple of days, the S&P has
fallen into a pattern of dropping by more than 1 percent in the
early part of trading, only to bounce back after European
markets close during the U.S. trading session.
"The current sell-off in the market has been quite orderly
which is why the VIX is not higher," said optionMonster analyst
Chris McKhann. "So traders are not wanting to buy protection at
elevated levels as they do not think that the market will fall
apart."
GREECE THE 'TIP OF THE ICEBERG'
Greece is again the primary source of worry. Following the
weekend's elections, the parties that emerged with the most
votes are given a slim chance of success of forming a
government, which would mean new elections will be held in a
matter of weeks.
Further compounding the uncertainty are developments in
Spain, where officials are demanding banks there recognize more
losses against bad loans.
"The tip of the iceberg is Greece and below that water level
is Spain and Italy. It is as much a political issue as it is a
financial one at this point," said Bill Luby, a private investor
and author of a blog called "VIX and More," in San Francisco.
As the anxiety over developments in Europe runs high, "some
investors are buying downside puts on the S&P 500 and the SPDR
S&P 500 Trust to hedge their risk against additional losses,"
said WhatsTrading.com options strategist Frederic Ruffy.
Eight of the 10 most active options early on Wednesday in
the U.S. options market were puts on the SPDR S&P 500 Trust
, which is used as a proxy for the S&P 500 Index. The
most active was the June $130 SPY strike put with the ETF
trading down 0.5 percent at $135.80.
Put activity has been heavy this week with put buyers
dominating the market on Tuesday, especially in sector
exchange-traded funds, said derivative strategists at
Susquehanna Financial Group in a note on Wednesday.
In the Materials Select Sector SPDR fund, the
Industrial Select Sector SPDR fund, the SPDR S&P Metals
and Mining Fund, SPDR Retail Trust and SPDR S&P
Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Fund, SFG
strategists have seen consistent May and June near-term put
buyers dating back to late last week and Tuesday.
"While it is not uncommon to see investors buying downside
puts, it may be viewed as noteworthy that it has been ongoing
for several days," the SFG note said. SFG strategists view the
trading as not outright bearish, but rather more protective for
those long the market.
