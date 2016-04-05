(Repeats Friday item with data link; no changes to text)

* Nikkei seen at 18,500 by end-2016

By Joshua Hunt

TOKYO, April 5 Japan's main stock index will recover most of what it has lost so far this year by end-2016 but market forecasters polled by who lowered their targets substantially - warn of a host of risks, including a still-fragile domestic economy.

With consumer inflation stuck below zero and manufacturing stumbling again, speculation has risen that the government will delay a planned sales tax hike. Pressure is also piling up on the Bank of Japan to do more after it surprised markets by cutting interest rates below zero in January.

Still, the Nikkei is expected to trade at 17,000 points by mid-2016, a little higher than Thursday's close of 16,758.67.

The Nikkei, which ended 2015 at 19,033.71, is forecast to rise to 18,500 by the end of the year, according to the median forecast of 16 analysts, traders and fund managers polled by Reuters in the past week. That's a big drop from the 21,500 median in a December poll.

Nicholas Smith, a strategist at CLSA, says he does not expect another sell-off before year-end, though volatility and anxiety in the market can mean a bout of panic selling cannot be ruled out.

"At least in Japan investors can take confidence from the fact that the government seems to be pretty aggressive in bringing about policies to help the economy and support the market," he said.

The Nikkei plunged to a 16-month low in February as the yen climbed against the dollar amid a global commodities rout, fears over the state of China's economy and uncertainty over how many times the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise rates this year.

It has since made a modest recovery but is still down about 15 percent this year. According to market participants, those concerns remain.

"Risks range from the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hikes and the Bank of Japan's monetary policy to China's slowdown, but China is the biggest risk," said Yoshinori Shigemi, a strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management.

The rate of inflation and "significant" or "rapid" increases in long-term interest rates in the U.S. were also widely cited by analysts as risks that could throw off their projections of the Nikkei's rise.

The latest poll sees the Nikkei at 19,500 at mid-2017.

(Polling by Byron Kaye and Reuters polls Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Borsuk)