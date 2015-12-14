* For poll data
* S&P 500 index to reach 2,207 by end-2016
* Rising interest rates, lackluster global economy key risks
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Dec 14 A weak ending to 2015 and the
expectation of improving profit growth in 2016 will set the
stage for a single-digit gain in U.S. stocks next year, a modest
forecast at least by recent standards, according to strategists
polled by Reuters.
But even that fairly circumspect outlook faces significant
risks, including rising U.S. interest rates and a lackluster
global economy, the strategists said.
The S&P 500 is forecast to end 2016 at 2,207,
up 10 percent from Friday's close of 2,012.37 and 5 percent
higher than where it is expected to round off this year,
according to the median forecast of 46 strategists polled by
Reuters in the past week.
Strategists were similarly enthusiastic a year ago, when a
similar poll pointed to expectations for an 11.5 percent rise in
the S&P 500 for 2015.
With just three weeks left in 2015, the S&P 500 is down a
little over 2 percent for the year. Strategists forecast it will
rally into year-end to 2,100, up 2 percent from 2014.
Even then, that would be the smallest annual increase for
the index since 2011, when it ended virtually unchanged.
"We think the (bull market) is going to continue but we're
later into the cycle, so the returns we're expecting are lower
than what we got earlier in the cycle," said Jill Carey Hall,
equity and quant strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in
New York.
She and other strategists pointed to a likely improvement in
earnings growth next year as a source of strength.
S&P 500 earnings are expected to increase 8.3 percent next
year, up from just 0.3 percent growth slated for this year,
according to Thomson Reuters data. The S&P 500's forward
price-to-earnings ratio stands at 16.7, still above the historic
mean of about 15, based on Thomson Reuters data.
"We think S&P 500 upside will be closely linked to earnings
growth delivery," J.P. Morgan strategists wrote in their 2016
outlook, adding that energy will be less of a drag as long as
oil prices keep from falling further.
Still, strategists in the poll said the first U.S. interest
rate hike in nearly a decade will create further volatility in
the market, even if most investors have priced in a move for
when the Federal Reserve ends its policy meeting on Wednesday.
If the Fed raises rates faster than investors expect, that
will hit consumer and business spending, they said. It will also
likely boost the dollar, which has been a drag on U.S.
exporters' performance.
Respondents cited slower growth in China as among the
biggest global worries for U.S. stocks in 2016, along with
further Middle East turmoil and more terror attacks.
Yet many strategists expect some U.S. growth-oriented
stocks, including financials, will outperform. The S&P 500
financial index is down about 5 percent for 2015 so far.
"Earnings in the financial sector could surprise to the
upside next year. Rising rates generally give them wider spread
income, which in this environment should pretty much go straight
to the bottom line," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase
Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The Dow Jones industrial average is forecast to rise
to 18,975 by year-end 2016, about 10 percent higher than
Friday's close of 17,265.21. The Dow is forecast to end 2015 at
17,883.
