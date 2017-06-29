(Repeats to additional subscribers)
By Rahul Karunakar and Ross Finley
BENGALURU/LONDON, June 29 Global stock market
indexes are set for more gains by the end of this year, with
notable optimism in the latest Reuters poll driven by an
economic revival in Europe as well as bright prospects for much
of Asia.
All but one of the 21 indexes polled on from Toronto to
Tokyo are expected to climb by varying degrees, although
concerns are building about rising interest rates and how
expensive shares look after spending most of the past decade
going up.
Still, the latest consensus is an upgrade to forecasts made
just three months ago, and also compared with December last
year, just after Donald Trump was elected into the White House.
At least 16 of 21 stock indexes polled on have already
breached the mid-2017 predictions made in March and December.
Many of those indexes are also close to passing even the
end-2017 expectations.
Emerging market stocks broadly are expected to outperform,
although the outlook for Europe, too, is particularly bright,
standing out from previous global surveys of strategists and
fund managers in recent years where it tended to be a laggard.
"Europe remains our favourite area in developed market
equities. Economic activity is buoyant. The earnings season has
been strong and the positive momentum is expected to continue,"
said Monica Defend, head of global asset allocation research at
Pioneer Investments.
Over the past five years, all European indexes barring the
German DAX have lagged the S&P 500 index; however, expectations
are for that to flip, with the European indexes now predicted to
outperform Wall Street.
But the poll of around 300 financial professionals around
the globe was taken at the cusp of what appears to be a notable
turn in sentiment in financial markets where the U.S. dollar,
ascendant for the past several years, is in retreat.
In recent days, economic policymakers appear to be leaning
together - in word if not yet in deed - away from policies of
the recent past, despite the fact inflation has made no decisive
move higher and even appears to be in a lull.
That was reflected in the latest Reuters poll of bond market
strategists, which showed that optimism about a global inflation
pickup has at best plateaued.
But while the U.S. economy does not appear to have stirred
from a roughly 2 percent growth rate, for the moment at least,
companies have been performing well. U.S. stocks are expected to
rise a bit more in the second half.
However, the expectation Congress will pass into law
sweeping tax cuts that Trump promised on the campaign trail and
which have underpinned the Wall Street rally since he won the
election appears to be fading.
"You can't make money in the stock market without the
consensus forecast for earnings, or a big tax cut from Trump,"
said Hugh Johnson, chief investment officer of Hugh Johnson
Advisors LLC in Albany, New York.
"You have to have one of those two things."
Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John
Williams was even more blunt on his assessment of the risks in
an interview earlier this week, saying: "The stock market seems
to be running pretty much on fumes."
Analysts now note that despite relatively good company
performance, the most basic measure, price to earnings ratios,
suggest many stock markets around the world are looking pricey
compared with historic measures.
"In a 'normal' period, equity analysts are seldom as
optimistic as they are at present," wrote Tim Davis, chief
investment strategist at London-based consultancy Fathom.
"To us, this means there must still be some optimism about
President Trump's policies priced into equities, even though the
dollar and breakevens have reversed their moves and are close to
levels seen immediately prior to his election victory."
In emerging markets, the potential for future growth - so
long as the world economy and the financial system keep on an
even keel - is more clear.
"Within emerging market equities, Asia remains our preferred
region," wrote William Hobbs, head of investment strategy at
Barclays, in a note to clients.
Asian stock market indexes expected to perform the best from
now until the end of the year are those in India, China, South
Korea, Japan and Australia.
India's Sensex index, up 15 percent already this
year, is forecast to hit a record high by year-end.
In Latin America, Mexican stocks are likely to reach a
record high by year-end, outshining Brazilian shares as fears
over rising trade barriers from the United States abate.
