0806 GMT-Saudi stocks open lower in early trade on Saturday as the all-share index drops 0.3 percent to 7157.19 points.

Al Rajhi Bank, the kingdom's largest listed lender, drops 0.38 percent. Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), the world's biggest petrochemical company by market value, is down 0.3 percent.

The banking index is down 0.44 percent and the petrochemicals index drops 0.31 percent.

Brent crude fell to an eight-month low in heavy trading on Friday, dropping below $104 a barrel and capping the biggest weekly fall since June as a weak U.S. jobs report fed worries about the economy of the world's largest oil consumer.

The jobs report also pushed U.S. stocks to their worst week this year with further losses on Friday. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Angus McDowall)