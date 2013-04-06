BRIEF-R&I affirms Orient's rating at "BBB+" and announces stable outlook – R&I
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB+" – R&I
1254 GMT-Saudi shares close down on Saturday. The all-share index drops 0.9 percent to 7113.74 points.
Shares of Saudi Arabian dairy producer Almarai Co drop 1.5 percent. The company said its first quarter net profit was 255 million riyals ($68 million), a 5.4 percent rise over the same quarter of 2012 but a 30.9 percent drop from the previous quarter.
Al Rajhi Bank, the kingdom's largest listed lender, drops 0.76 percent. Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), the world's biggest petrochemical company by market value, is down 0.26 percent.
The banking index is down 0.99 percent and the petrochemicals index drops 0.65 percent. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
0806 GMT-Saudi stocks open lower in early trade on Saturday as the all-share index drops 0.3 percent to 7157.19 points.
The banking index is down 0.44 percent and the petrochemicals index drops 0.31 percent.
The banking index is down 0.44 percent and the petrochemicals index drops 0.31 percent.
Brent crude fell to an eight-month low in heavy trading on Friday, dropping below $104 a barrel and capping the biggest weekly fall since June as a weak U.S. jobs report fed worries about the economy of the world's largest oil consumer.
The jobs report also pushed U.S. stocks to their worst week this year with further losses on Friday. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Angus McDowall)
March 3 Hungary's OTP Bank earnings report: * Posts Q4 net profit of 26.47 billion forints ($90 million) compared with forecast of 32.65 billion forint, broadly flat from year ago - earnings report * Q4 net profit sharply lower from Q3 (69.8 bln forints) as risk costs jump in Q4: 47.6 bln forints vs 12.8 bln in Q3 * Annual profit 202.5 billion forints vs 63 billion in 2015 * Q4 operating profit grows 12 percent y/y, -2 pct q/q * Risk costs halve in 2
March 3 Nomura Real Estate Holdings Inc : * Says Kamezo Nakai resigned from chairman * Says effective June 29 Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/AjDJGH Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)