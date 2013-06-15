(Corrects plunge in headline, lede to 4.3 pct, not 4.6 pct)

1350 GMT - Saudi Arabia's stock market plunges 4.3 percent to a 13-month low on Saturday, with its biggest listed companies losing value, after King Abdullah cut short a holiday abroad because of regional tensions.

Only one of the 156 companies listed on the all-share index, the food-manufacturer Herfy, gains ground. All 155 others fall.

Heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), the world's biggest petrochemical company, falls 2.13 percent, while Al Rajhi Bank, the kingdom's largest listed lender, loses 4.5 percent.

King Abdullah arrived back in Riyadh early on Saturday morning from Morocco after ending a holiday to deal with "repercussions of the events that the region is currently witnessing," Moroccan and Saudi state media reported.

The world's top oil exporting nation is a main supporter of Syrian rebels, who have faced serious reverses since the Lebanese Shi'ite Muslim militia Hezbollah entered the war in support of President Bashar al-Assad.

Leading Sunni clerics in the Middle East have used increasingly sectarian language in the weeks since, raising the spectre of wider conflict between Sunnis and Shi'ites in the Middle East.

The index falls to its lowest level since May 7 2012, with market analysts attributing the drop to geopolitical concerns in a stock market dominated by small-scale retail traders.

However, market liquidity on Saturday is very high, at 9.7 billion riyals ($2.6 billion), compared to an average this year of less than 6 billion riyals a day.

"The consensus view is that geopolitical concerns have dominated investors' minds. That's what caused the market to drop," said John Sfakianakis, chief investment strategist at Masic investment company in Riyadh.

"The fundamentals are very obvious for the market to reverse its downward pressure. Once the concern clears out, we should be seeing a reverse of the downward trend," he added.

