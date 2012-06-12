* Grifols, Pirelli, Amadeus, Fiat all strong performers

LONDON, June 12 The Spanish and Italian stock markets may be among the world's worst performers this year, but some companies listed on the two bourses - principally those with a life raft - are making money for canny investors.

Global reach has floated some firms clear of their sinking local bourses, by limiting their dependence on domestic demand in economies mired in recession, while mergers, acquisitions and corporate restructurings have helped others steer clear of the rocks.

Investors who bought shares in firms as diverse as a Spanish biotechnology company or an Italian tyremaker at the turn of the year are still sitting on a profit now, even though the broader national indexes have tumbled.

"Generally, there has been a lot of interest from investors in unfairly punished global stocks that happen to be domiciled in Spain and Italy," said Edmund Shing, head of European equity strategy at Barclays.

A good example of a Spanish firm that has done far better than its European peers, even those based in core Germany, is healthcare specialist Grifols, which has leveraged an international acquisition to expand its overseas sales.

Grifols is the third-highest gainer in the 449-strong MSCI Europe index, having risen 41 percent so far this year. That compares with a drop in Spain's blue-chip stock index of 25 percent and a 0.9 percent gain in the STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare index.

The Euro STOXX 50 index of leading euro zone blue-chip shares, by comparison, is down 7 percent.

Grifols bought U.S. peer Talecris last year to become the world's third largest maker of blood-derived products, pushing its proportion of Spanish sales to less than 10 percent of total revenue.

"If you are a pharma stock, your assets are not linked to a specific country. These companies tend to be asset light and able to sell their products anywhere in the world," said Francesco Curto, head of the CROCI valuations team at Deutsche Bank.

Madrid-listed Amadeus, a global leader in providing transaction and technology services to the travel and tourism industry, is also doing much better than its local peers.

Its shares have risen 17 percent since January in a tech-sector flight to quality, as only around 2 percent of its sales come from Spain.

In Italy, Pirelli, the world's fifth-largest tyre maker by revenues, is the top gainer. It is enjoying a bumper year after refocusing on high-end products and raising profit targets.

The firm, which has Italian sales of just 6-7 percent, has factories around the world and makes more than half its profit from Latin America.

Its shares have risen 21 percent this year, to rank 24 on the MSCI Europe top performers' list - a chunky return compared with the 14 percent drop this year in Italy's leading stock index.

A combination of foreign sales and restructurings have also helped Fiat Industrial and luxury goods maker Luxottica to swim against the Italian tide.

Fiat Industrial, up 18 percent, has exposure to a recovering U.S. market and a strong agriculture market through its CNH unit. A reorganisation and plan to list in New York have also lured investors to buy the stock.

Luxottica, meanwhile, up 17 percent and in at number 40 on the MSCI list, was another good example of a firm able to tap consumers globally, said Shing at Barclays.

"You have exposure to demand in not only China, but also Japan and the United States, so it is much more driven by high-end demand in those countries than it is to do with anything in Italy or Europe."

FALLING KNIFE

At the other end of the performance charts are a batch of firms in the battered financial, telecom and utilities sectors, all of which are highly exposed to the region's debt crisis, potential tax hikes and dividend cuts.

While many are there for a good reason, small pockets of relative value may still exist for the brave.

"If you look at the IBEX, fine, it has got some really unfortunate coincidences of bad news at the moment, but you need to dig a bit deeper," said Orrin Sharp-Pierson, equity strategist at BNP Paribas.

"Take the banks - those that need to recapitalise tend to be the unlisted or smaller listed banks. Most of the big guys are reasonably strong. Even though financials are a huge weight on the IBEX, the revenues that are sourced in Spain are small."

While Bankia shares are the biggest decliner in the MSCI Europe so far this year, having lost 71 percent after being part-nationalised in a government bailout, another Spanish bank, BBVA, may have been hit too hard, analysts said.

BBVA shares have fallen 23 percent and are therefore doing less badly than some other Spanish banks that are more exposed to the collapsing real-estate sector.

However, its shares are languishing at number 404 on the MSCI list, despite making less than a fifth of its sales in Spain and having a higher Fitch credit rating than the government.

Analyst ratings on the firm have begun to change in recent weeks, with the five most recent changes being from "underweight" to "neutral" or from "neutral" to "buy", Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed.

While initial euphoria over a euro zone plan to help pump up to 100 billion euros into Spain's banks quickly dissipated on Monday, BBVA and Santander, which also enjoys good international sales, were the top risers.

Greek elections on Sunday are the next in a series of economic and political hurdles that have left investors continually looking to "catch a falling knife", said BNP's Sharp-Pierson, "but the one thing the last few years has taught us is that's where all the money's been made.".

"If you are not prepared to get out there early and start looking for opportunities for when the market flips back, you've probably been topped and tailed, because any time you've tried to put on a momentum trade, the market's turned around and gone the other way again." (Additional reporting by Tracy Rucinksi, Robert Hetz and Feliciano Tisera in Madrid, Tricia Wright in London; graphics and additional reporting by Scott Barber; editing by Swaha Pattanaik and Will Waterman)