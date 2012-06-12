* Grifols, Pirelli, Amadeus, Fiat all strong performers
* Banks, utilities, telecoms drag indexes back
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, June 12 The Spanish and Italian stock
markets may be among the world's worst performers this year, but
some companies listed on the two bourses - principally those
with a life raft - are making money for canny investors.
Global reach has floated some firms clear of their sinking
local bourses, by limiting their dependence on domestic demand
in economies mired in recession, while mergers, acquisitions and
corporate restructurings have helped others steer clear of the
rocks.
Investors who bought shares in firms as diverse as a Spanish
biotechnology company or an Italian tyremaker at the turn of the
year are still sitting on a profit now, even though the broader
national indexes have tumbled.
"Generally, there has been a lot of interest from investors
in unfairly punished global stocks that happen to be domiciled
in Spain and Italy," said Edmund Shing, head of European equity
strategy at Barclays.
A good example of a Spanish firm that has done far better
than its European peers, even those based in core Germany, is
healthcare specialist Grifols, which has leveraged an
international acquisition to expand its overseas sales.
Grifols is the third-highest gainer in the 449-strong MSCI
Europe index, having risen 41 percent so far
this year. That compares with a drop in Spain's blue-chip stock
index of 25 percent and a 0.9 percent gain in the STOXX
Europe 600 Healthcare index.
The Euro STOXX 50 index of leading euro zone
blue-chip shares, by comparison, is down 7 percent.
Grifols bought U.S. peer Talecris last year to become the
world's third largest maker of blood-derived products, pushing
its proportion of Spanish sales to less than 10 percent of total
revenue.
"If you are a pharma stock, your assets are not linked to a
specific country. These companies tend to be asset light and
able to sell their products anywhere in the world," said
Francesco Curto, head of the CROCI valuations team at Deutsche
Bank.
Madrid-listed Amadeus, a global leader in providing
transaction and technology services to the travel and tourism
industry, is also doing much better than its local peers.
Its shares have risen 17 percent since January in a
tech-sector flight to quality, as only around 2 percent of its
sales come from Spain.
In Italy, Pirelli, the world's fifth-largest tyre
maker by revenues, is the top gainer. It is enjoying a bumper
year after refocusing on high-end products and raising profit
targets.
The firm, which has Italian sales of just 6-7 percent, has
factories around the world and makes more than half its profit
from Latin America.
Its shares have risen 21 percent this year, to rank 24 on
the MSCI Europe top performers' list - a chunky return compared
with the 14 percent drop this year in Italy's leading stock
index.
A combination of foreign sales and restructurings have also
helped Fiat Industrial and luxury goods maker Luxottica
to swim against the Italian tide.
Fiat Industrial, up 18 percent, has exposure to a recovering
U.S. market and a strong agriculture market through its CNH
unit. A reorganisation and plan to list in New York have also
lured investors to buy the stock.
Luxottica, meanwhile, up 17 percent and in at
number 40 on the MSCI list, was another good example of a firm
able to tap consumers globally, said Shing at Barclays.
"You have exposure to demand in not only China, but also
Japan and the United States, so it is much more driven by
high-end demand in those countries than it is to do with
anything in Italy or Europe."
FALLING KNIFE
At the other end of the performance charts are a batch of
firms in the battered financial, telecom and utilities sectors,
all of which are highly exposed to the region's debt crisis,
potential tax hikes and dividend cuts.
While many are there for a good reason, small pockets of
relative value may still exist for the brave.
"If you look at the IBEX, fine, it has got some really
unfortunate coincidences of bad news at the moment, but you need
to dig a bit deeper," said Orrin Sharp-Pierson, equity
strategist at BNP Paribas.
"Take the banks - those that need to recapitalise tend to be
the unlisted or smaller listed banks. Most of the big guys are
reasonably strong. Even though financials are a huge weight on
the IBEX, the revenues that are sourced in Spain are small."
While Bankia shares are the biggest decliner in
the MSCI Europe so far this year, having lost 71 percent after
being part-nationalised in a government bailout, another Spanish
bank, BBVA, may have been hit too hard, analysts said.
BBVA shares have fallen 23 percent and are therefore doing
less badly than some other Spanish banks that are more exposed
to the collapsing real-estate sector.
However, its shares are languishing at number 404 on the
MSCI list, despite making less than a fifth of its sales in
Spain and having a higher Fitch credit rating than the
government.
Analyst ratings on the firm have begun to change in recent
weeks, with the five most recent changes being from
"underweight" to "neutral" or from "neutral" to "buy", Thomson
Reuters StarMine data showed.
While initial euphoria over a euro zone plan to help pump up
to 100 billion euros into Spain's banks quickly dissipated on
Monday, BBVA and Santander, which also enjoys good
international sales, were the top risers.
Greek elections on Sunday are the next in a series of
economic and political hurdles that have left investors
continually looking to "catch a falling knife", said BNP's
Sharp-Pierson, "but the one thing the last few years has taught
us is that's where all the money's been made.".
"If you are not prepared to get out there early and start
looking for opportunities for when the market flips back, you've
probably been topped and tailed, because any time you've tried
to put on a momentum trade, the market's turned around and gone
the other way again."
(Additional reporting by Tracy Rucinksi, Robert Hetz and
Feliciano Tisera in Madrid, Tricia Wright in London; graphics
and additional reporting by Scott Barber; editing by Swaha
Pattanaik and Will Waterman)