* Dark pools' share of European equity trading rises in Sep
* Outgrow "lit" exchanges
* Shrug off U.S. probes into industry
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Oct 1 Dark pools, the anonymous trading
venues at the centre of a series of investigations by U.S.
authorities, continued to gain equity trading at the expense of
public exchanges in Europe last month, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
Dark order books, which permit shares to be bought and sold
without publicly informing the market until the trade is
completed, accounted for 6.9 percent of total European stock
trading last month, up from 6.4 percent the month before and 5.7
percent a year earlier.
Around 53 billion euros ($66.95 billion) worth of shares
changed hands in dark pools in September, up 20 percent from the
previous month and 29 percent year on year. This compares with
just 250 million euros in January 2008.
Dark pool trading has been rising despite growing scrutiny
by regulators, who are concerned that brokers and proprietary
trading firms that use aggressive high-frequency trading
strategies have an unfair advantage over other clients.
Since June, U.S. authorities have begun investigating dark
pools operated by a number of European and U.S. banks, including
Switzerland's UBS and the United States' Goldman Sachs
Group.
UBS Multilateral Trading Facility, BATS Chi-X Europe and
Turquoise were responsible for roughly half of all orders
executed on "dark" books last month.
Dark pools' share of total market turnover may still be
small, but they have been growing faster than "lit" order books
- where live trade data is published - operated by primary stock
exchanges and various other firms.
Equity turnover on these "lit" order books rose 5 percent
year on year in September to 714 billion euros, but it remains
down from over a billion in 2008. Total turnover across dark and
lit order books was up 7 percent last month to 767 billion
euros.
(1 US dollar = 0.7916 euro)
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Larry King)