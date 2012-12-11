MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
Dec 10 U.S. authorities, in response to a recently published Wall Street Journal article, are investigating certain stock sales made by several corporate executives, the newspaper reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Authorities are probing whether several executives benefited from share sales that occurred before bad news about their companies hit the market, sparing them declines in the value of their holdings, the Journal said.
The Manhattan U.S. attorney's office, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are all probing various aspects of executives' share sales that were reported by the Journal on Nov. 28, according to the paper. ()
An SEC spokesman declined to comment to the Journal. The SEC, FBI and Manhattan U.S. attorney's office could not be reached immediately for comment by Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours.
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.