Singapore's CDL Hospitality Trusts, which owns hotels, is well positioned to benefit from growing tourism in Singapore as well as stronger revenue for high-end hotels, OCBC Investment Research said.

It maintained its buy rating and a target price of S$2.00 for CDL Hospitality. Shares in the units were up 1.4 percent at S$1.785, and have gained 15.5 percent this year.

"Many of the visitors from developing countries are not budget travelers," said OCBC, highlighting that the revenue per available room (RevPAR) for high-end hotels in Singapore outperformed budget hotels in January.

Overall, RevPAR for Singapore hotels rose 11.7 percent in January from a year ago, while visitor arrivals grew 13.4 percent, data from the Singapore Tourism Board shows.

"With the majority of its revenue coming from high-end Singapore hotels, CDL Hospitality Trusts will continue to be a beneficiary of the blossoming tourism industry," OCBC said.

Singapore MSCI March futures rose 0.2 percent on Monday, signaling a positive start for the Straits Times Index .

Asian shares edged higher and the dollar was firm against the yen on Monday with investors buoyed by the U.S. market hitting an almost four-year high last week and by higher European stocks reflecting signs of growing stability in the euro zone.

