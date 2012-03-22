SINGAPORE, March 22 Singapore MSCI March futures were flat on Thursday, indicating the benchmark Straits Times Index is likely to have a lacklustre start.

Asian shares inched up on Thursday but remained in ranges as investors waited for manufacturing data from China and the euro zone due this session for more clues about the state of their economies.

Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore

