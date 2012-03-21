March 21 - Shares of Singapore's Otto Marine Ltd rose as much as 4.1 percent on Wednesday after the offshore marine firm said it won a North Sea ship chartering contract worth $36.5 million over five years.

Otto Marine shares were up 2.7 percent at S$0.15 on volume of 6.3 million shares - 1.6 times the average full-day volume traded in the last 30 days.

An option to extend the contract for two more years could raise the total value of the deal to around $52.4 million, Otto Marine said in a statement.

The contract was awarded by SeaHold GEOSHIPS Ltd, a UK-based shipping company supporting offshore oil and gas and renewable energy projects.

0926 (0126 GMT)

Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore

