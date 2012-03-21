March 21 - DBS Group Research has initiated coverage of Singapore supermarket operator Sheng Siong Group Ltd with a hold rating and a share price target of S$0.49.

Sheng Siong shares were up 1 percent at S$0.49 in morning trade.

DBS said Sheng Siong is a niche player in a defensive sector, with a 90 percent dividend payout ratio, free cashflow of 3 to 4 Singapore cents per share going forward and higher dividend yields than its peers.

Its compound annual growth rate for core earnings in the 2011-2013 fiscal years is projected at 20 percent, driven by store expansions and operating efficiencies from a new warehouse, DBS said.

It said the current share price looks fairly valued.

STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-OCBC downgrades CapitaCommercial Trust

OCBC Investment Research has downgraded Singapore's CapitaCommercial Trust (CCT) to hold from buy and lowered its share price target to S$1.14 from S$1.29.

CCT shares were up 1.2 percent at S$1.235 in early trade.

OCBC forecast office rentals in Singapore would fall 10-15 percent in the 2012 fiscal year due to macroeconomic uncertainties and an ample office pipeline. It added that office capital values could come under pressure.

"For CCT's share price, we see key risks stemming from fair value write-downs as the domestic office sector softens further," OCBC said.

But it said any price downside is likely to be capped by a currently undemanding valuation of 0.7 times price-to-book ratio and a fairly attractive yield of 5.7 percent for high quality Grade A office exposure.

STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Otto Marine up on contract win

Shares of Singapore's Otto Marine Ltd rose as much as 4.1 percent on Wednesday after the offshore marine firm said it won a North Sea ship chartering contract worth $36.5 million over five years.

Otto Marine shares were up 2.7 percent at S$0.15 on volume of 6.3 million shares - 1.6 times the average full-day volume traded in the last 30 days.

An option to extend the contract for two more years could raise the total value of the deal to around $52.4 million, Otto Marine said in a statement.

The contract was awarded by SeaHold GEOSHIPS Ltd, a UK-based shipping company supporting offshore oil and gas and renewable energy projects.

