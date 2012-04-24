Affin Research downgraded British American Tobacco Malaysia
Bhd (BAT) to reduce from add as it believed the
company's recent surge in share price was excessive after
climbing 13 percent year to date.
"Following the sharp re-rating, valuations are no longer as
attractive," the broker said in a research note on Tuesday.
Despite the downgrade, Affin pegged BAT with a higher target
price of 53.55 ringgit a share, while it kept BAT's fiscal
2012-2014 net profit forecasts unchanged.
By 0309 GMT, shares of BAT remained unchanged at 55.50
ringgit a share, outperforming the Malaysia's benchmark stock
index that shed 0.17 percent.
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui in Kuala Lumpur;
yantoultra.ngui@thomsonreuters.com)
10:42 STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-Kenanga starts Sapura Kencana
with outperform
Kenanga Research started Malaysia's Sapura Kencana Petroleum
Bhd with an outperform call, seeing the group
positively with its enlarged scale and global track record after
the merger.
Sapura Kencana is an entity to be formed upon the planned
merger of oil and gas services firms Sapuracrest Petroleum Bhd
and Kencana Petroleum Bhd.
"We are positive on the newly merged entity as we believe it
has the necessary scale and track record to lift it beyond just
being a local oil and gas service player," Kenanga said in a
research note on Tuesday.
The broker pegged Sapura Kencana a target price of 2.63
ringgit a share.
It said the new entity, which was expected to be relist in
mid-May, will be offered at a price closer to 2.20 ringgit a
share based on the current share price of Kencana at 3.35
ringgit and Sapuracrest at 5.05 ringgit.
"At this juncture, Sapuracrest is the more attractive entry
point into the merged entity with an upside of 17.9 percent as
compared with Kencana's upside of 15.9 percent," said Kenanga.
By 0236 GMT, both Sapuracrest and Kencana shares climbed
1.19 percent respectively, outperforming the Malaysia's
benchmark stock index that dropped 0.15 percent.
(Reporting by Anuradha Raghu in Kuala Lumpur;
anuradha.raghu@thomsonreuters.com)
9:58 STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-MIDF raises Eastern & Oriental to
buy
MIDF Research upgraded Eastern & Oriental Bhd to
buy with an unchanged target price of 1.70 ringgit per share
following the property firm's maiden foray into the United
Kingdom.
The broker said of Eastern & Oriental's share price also
rendered the counter attractive, h projected total return of
more than 15 percent.
"At yesterday (Monday)'of 1.42 ringgit per share, investors
would be paying 38 percent lower than what Sime Darby paid for
its stake in Eastern & Oriental at 2.30 it per share," MIDF said
in a note on Tuesday.
Eastern & its proposal to buy an office cum retail building
known as Princes House in London for some 101 million ringgit.
By 0150 GMT, shares of Eastern & Oriental was unchanged at
1.42 ringgit per share, as compared with the Malaysian benchmark
stock index that shed 0.14 percent.
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui in Kuala Lumpur;
yantoultra.ngui@thomsonreuters.com)
9:45 STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA--Maybank ups Top Glove to buy
Maybank IB Research upgraded Malaysia's Top Glove Corp Bhd
to buy from sell as sales outlook of the world's
largest rubber glove maker turns stronger.
"We have turned positive on Top Glove -- its sales has
picked up further and is almost back to its H1N1 peak; and latex
cost (key input) has begun its seasonal downtrend," said the
broker in a research note on Tuesday.
The research house also raised Top Glove's target price to
5.40 ringgit per share from 4.20 ringgit previously.
"Our new target price-to-earnings ratio of 16 times pegs the
stock back to its mean valuations as we believe sentiment
towards the stock has turned positive on long-term global rubber
supply surplus outlook," it added.
By 0143 GMT, Top Glove's shares fell 0.42 percent,
underperforming the Malaysian benchmark stock index that
dropped 0.05 percent.
(Reporting by Anuradha Raghu in Kuala Lumpur;
anuradha.raghu@thomsonreuters.com)