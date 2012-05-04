RHB Research upgraded Fajarbaru Builder Group Bhd
to outperform with a higher fair value of 1.10 ringgit per share
following the latter's fifth key construction contract win this
fiscal year ending June 30, 2012 (FY2012).
The broker raised Fajarbaru's FY2013-2014 net profit
forecasts by 11-15 percent, having reflected 668 million new
jobs in FY2012 as compared with 368 million a year earlier.
"Fajarbaru's valuations have become attractive after the
latest earnings upgrade," RHB said in a research note on Friday.
The company announced on Thursday it secured a 299.8 million
contract to construct and commission the depot and power
substation for the Malaysia's Ampang light rail transit
extension project.
By 927am (0127 GMT), Fajarbaru's shares climbed 0.53
percent, outperforming the Malaysia's benchmark stock index
that rose 0.22 percent.
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui in Kuala Lumpur;
yantoultra.ngui@thomsonreuters.com)