TA Securities upped its target price for Malaysian semiconductor packaging and test services provider Unisem (M) Bhd to 2.15 ringgit per share from 1.10 ringgit previously, citing bullish sales outlook in the semiconductor industry.

"We project sales to pick up significantly from the second quarter of this year onwards, to be in line with the improvement in global chip sales," the broker said in a research note on Thursday.

TA added that global chip sales, which has normalised since January, pointed to a sustainable recovery in the semiconductor industry.

The broker said Unisem's operating expenses are also expected to drop after the group implemented several cost-cutting measures in 2011.

As of 0154 GMT, shares in Unisem dropped 2.05 percent, underperforming the Malaysian benchmark stock index that dropped 0.12 percent.

(Reporting by Anuradha Raghu in Kuala Lumpur; anuradha.raghu@thomsonreuters.com)

RHB Research upgraded UMW Holdings Bhd to outperform with a higher fair value of 9.40 ringgit per share from 7.30 ringgit previously, citing improving outlook for the auto-to-oil and gas conglomerate going forward.

"We expect UMW first quarter earnings to be respectable that will likely prompt an upgrade in consensus estimates," the broker said in a research note on Thursday.

RHB added that the Syariah compliant counter was expected to be well supported by a reasonably attractive dividend yield. UMW's dividend payout policy was 50 percent of recurring net profit.

"Given the strong earnings recovery forecast for 2012, a 50 percent payout for 2012 implies a gross dividend per share of 39 sen (4.9 percent gross yield) offering a healthy absolute year on year increase," the broker said.

By 953am (0153 GMT), UMW shares remained flat at 7.93 ringgit, outperforming the Malaysian benchmark stock index that shed 0.12 percent.

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui in Kuala Lumpur; yantoultra.ngui@thomsonreuters.com)