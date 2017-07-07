By Gary McWilliams
| HOUSTON, July 7
HOUSTON, July 7 Shares tumbled on Friday for
miners that supply sand to U.S. shale producers for use in
fracking, as investors worried about a possible glut of the
material the day after a major supplier announced a big new mine
in West Texas, home to the Permian Basin, the largest U.S.
oilfield.
Shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc, Hi Crush
Partners LP and Smart Sand Inc each fell more
than 10 percent. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc fell nearly 9
percent and Emerge Energy Services LP lost nearly 8
percent.
On Thursday, privately held Unimin Corp, the third largest
supplier by capacity of so-called frack sand, said it would open
a new mine in West Texas and produce up to 5 million tons of
sand annually, beginning early next year. Fracking is short for
hydraulic fracturing, a technique in which sand and water are
forced into wells at high pressure to free up trapped oil and
gas.
Unimin's proposed Permian Basin mine would bring total new
sand supplies recently announced for West Texas to about 32
million tons a year, said Brad Handler, oilfield services
analyst at Jefferies LLC.
Sand sales, and prices, have been rising this year because
shale producers are using more sand per well and drilling more
wells. Sand-mining capacity nationwide today is about 85 million
tons, but Handler projected that producers will need about 100
million tons in 2018.
"Investors are fearing that this onslaught of supply and
lower-than-expected oil prices will leave demand a lot less than
100 million tons," he said, referring to Friday's market sell
off.
Prices for frack sand obtained at the mine is between $35 a
ton to $38 a ton, up from a recent bottom of about $18 to $19 a
ton, Handler said. Much of the sand supplied to West Texas comes
from mines in Wisconsin and Illinois, and transportation adds
about $90 a ton to reach the Permian Basin.
The price of sand is a key factor in shale wells. The
material represents about 12 percent of the cost of drilling and
fracturing a well, he said. With oil prices under $45 a
barrel, producers are eager to cut sand supply costs.
"Investors are looking at all the new mine capacity in the
Permian and that threatens the pricing outlook for sand from
existing companies," located farther away, Handler said.
(Reporting by Gary McWilliams; editing by Ernest Scheyder and
David Gregorio)