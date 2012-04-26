TA Research downgraded SEG International Bhd (SEGi)
to hold as it saw the offer by Navis Capital to take
over the education firm as unattractive.
"Given the unattractive terms of the deal, we recommend
investors to reject the offer by Navis," TA said in research
note on Thursday.
The broker cut its target price for SEGi to 1.98 ringgit per
share to take into account the risk that the takeover offer will
result in eventual delisting of the stock at a discounted price.
"We shall review our recommendation once there is better
clarity on the outcome of the takeover offer," it added.
By 1022am (0222 GMT), shares of SEGi dropped 4.97 percent,
underpeforming the Malaysia's benchmark stock index that
climbed 0.11 percent.
To read a related story, click
1023 (0223 GMT)
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui in Kuala Lumpur;
yantoultra.ngui@thomsonreuters.com)
****************************************************************
10:04 STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-MIDF upgrades Sunway Reit to buy
MIDF Research upgraded Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust
(Reit) to buy after the latter's latest earnings
result exceeded market expectations.
"Our forecast had underestimated the growth of the
hospitality segment which had surprisingly registered
commendable growth in a challenging economic environment," the
broker said in a research note on Thursday.
MIDF raised its target price for Sunway Reit to 1.39 ringgit
per share from 1.36 ringgit previously, while it lifted the
Reit's earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending June 30,
2012 by 6 percent.
By 1000am (0200 GMT), Sunway Reit shares rose 2.42 percent,
outperforming the Malaysia's benchmark stock index that
climbed 0.08 percent.
1002 (0202 GMT)
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui in Kuala Lumpur;
yantoultra.ngui@thomsonreuters.com)