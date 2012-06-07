(Clarifying customer name in first paragraph)

UOB Kay Hian raised its price target on Ezion Holdings to S$1.42 from S$1.34 after it said the offshore services provider won a third service rig contract from Mexico's Pemex.

Ezion shares were up 0.65 percent at S$0.780 at 0145 GMT, the FT ST Small Cap Index edged up 0.3 percent. The stock has risen 19 percent so far this year, outperforming a 6 percent gain in the index.

The charter contract is for four years with total revenue at $86.3 million or $21.6 million per year, and UOB estimates the project to yield a net profit of $7 million, adding 7 percent to its 2013 and 2014 earnings forecast.

The project also has a "very high" return on equity (ROE) of 42 percent, well above Ezion's minimum project ROE requirement of 30 percent, said UOB and kept its 'buy' rating on Ezion.

The broker expects Ezion's share price to benefit from a ramp-up in earnings as more liftboats and service rigs come onstream and demand is seen strong.

0945 (0145 GMT)

(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore; eveline.danubrata@thomsonreuters.com)