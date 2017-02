Singapore index futures fell 0.7 percent, signalling a weak start for the benchmark Straits Times Index.

Asian shares eased on Thursday as weak U.S. retail sales raised concerns about sluggish economic growth, while an Italian debt auction later will test market confidence in whether it can avoid becoming the next victim in the euro zone crisis.

To read related story, click

(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore; charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)