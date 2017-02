Singapore index futures retreated 0.5 percent early on Friday, indicating a weak start for the benchmark Straits Times Index.

Australian shares dropped 0.6 percent while Seoul stocks shed 0.5 percent, tracking the fall in U.S. shares overnight ahead of key jobs data.

