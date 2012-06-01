Shares in offshore marine company Baker Technology Ltd jumped as much as 20 percent to a one-month high after a Singapore court ruled in its favour in a lawsuit.

Baker Technology shares were 14.6 percent higher at S$0.315, with over 6 million shares traded. This was 14 times its average daily volume over the last five sessions.

Singapore's high court dismissed a lawsuit filed by rigbuilder Sembcorp Marine Ltd to stop Baker from selling a stake in PPL Shipyard to a consortium of buyers including Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd.

"With the conclusion of the lawsuit, and barring a successful appeal by SembMarine, Baker would finally be able to recognise a deferred gain of S$58.2 million from the sale of PPL Holdings," said DMG & Partners in a note.

This would lift Baker's net tangible assets per share by 8 Singapore cents to S$0.32, the broker said.

(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore; charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)

8:49 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index futures down 0.6 pct

Singapore index futures were 0.6 percent lower, indicating a weaker start for the benchmark Straits Times Index .

Asian shares eased on Friday, with China's factory activity data and a U.S. jobs report due later in the session making investors cautious as the escalating euro zone debt crisis threatened to further undermine growth worldwide.

(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore; charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com) (Editing by Michael Perry)