Macquarie Equities Research said Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) is one of the best picks in the Singapore market because of its low valuation and expected dividend yield of 6.6 percent.

Macquarie, which has an outperform rating on SPH and a 12-month price target of S$4.24, said that after stripping out the firm's mall business, its monopoly media business is valued at an "unjustifiably low" 8.6 times price-earnings.

It added SPH's dividend is sustainable because of low debt-to-equity ratio of 0.3 and robust cash flows of S$328 million.

SPH shares were last traded at S$3.80, an increase of 0.26 percent. The stock has been range-bound between S$3.50 and S$4.20 since 2009, Macquarie said.

(Reporting by Kevin Lim in Singapore; kevin.lim@thomsonreuters.com)