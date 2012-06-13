Shares of hotel and property group Orchard Parade Holdings Ltd jumped as much as 17 percent to their highest level in more than four years, after the company said it will divest three of its hospitality assets into a trust.

By 0119 GMT, Orchard Parade shares were 15.4 percent up at S$1.875, and have surged about 46.5 percent since the start of the year.

DMG & Partners initiated coverage of Orchard Parade, the hospitality arm of property developer Far East Organisation, with a 'buy' rating and target price of S$2.23.

"Spinning off its hospitality assets into a real estate investment trust will enable the group to monetise its hotels at a good valuation and create a platform for sustainable growth," DMG said in a report.

Far East also has another five hotels and several serviced residences which it could inject into the hospitality trust, DMG said, adding that Orchard Parade could also sell its 49.5 percent stake in Yeo Hiap Seng Ltd, a non-core investment, generating more capital to be redeployed into the property business.

